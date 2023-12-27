Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 3.3% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after buying an additional 158,312,614 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16,710.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 20,349,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,031,000 after purchasing an additional 20,228,284 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,447,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,363,000 after purchasing an additional 746,459 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $88,634,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 95.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 947,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,606,000 after purchasing an additional 462,016 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,631. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.94 and a fifty-two week high of $182.23. The company has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.77.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

