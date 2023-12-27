iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 392,836 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 132% from the previous session’s volume of 169,345 shares.The stock last traded at $36.20 and had previously closed at $36.07.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.72 and its 200-day moving average is $34.76. The firm has a market cap of $690.75 million, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 2,063.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 26,822 shares during the period. Sentinus LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 16,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000.

About iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

