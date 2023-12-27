iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Hits New 1-Year High at $55.21

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.21 and last traded at $55.16, with a volume of 194971 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.02.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 54,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 72.5% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 150.5% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 26,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 15,853 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at about $209,000.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

