iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 141,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 99,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,430,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,290,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 293,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,616,000 after buying an additional 21,427 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $110.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.00. The firm has a market cap of $76.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $110.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

