iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Next Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,354,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,944.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,087,000 after buying an additional 1,634,059 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,259.8% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,158,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,518 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IJR stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.02. 1,484,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,165,402. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $110.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.00.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

