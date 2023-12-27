iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.5% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.98. 1,621,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,165,770. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $110.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.00.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

