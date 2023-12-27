iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Holdings Lowered by Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 207,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up approximately 9.1% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $15,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IUSV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of IUSV stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,737. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $84.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.99.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

