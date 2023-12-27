iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,352 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up about 2.8% of Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $5,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,330,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,971,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,057 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,336,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,988,000 after buying an additional 737,693 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,973,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,827,000 after buying an additional 957,916 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,212,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,395,000 after buying an additional 212,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,174,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,817,000 after acquiring an additional 669,847 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.18. 428,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,608,590. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.1454 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

