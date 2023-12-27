iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 362.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,316 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 49,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after buying an additional 14,762 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $423,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22,600.0% in the third quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,473,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,553,000 after purchasing an additional 48,287 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $99.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.95. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

