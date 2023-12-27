iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Bought by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 20.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 224,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,668 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $11,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,817,630,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FLOT stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $50.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,696 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.72.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

