iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.79

iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.79 and last traded at $20.75, with a volume of 277698 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.66.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Gold Trust Micro

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 1,274.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 8,677 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Gold Trust Micro

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

