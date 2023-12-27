iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,636 shares during the period. CX Institutional owned approximately 0.06% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $176,555,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $117,246,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 60.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,932,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,983,000 after purchasing an additional 725,272 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,438,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,943,000 after purchasing an additional 582,040 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,580,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA HYG opened at $77.59 on Wednesday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $71.68 and a 1 year high of $77.75. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.58.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

