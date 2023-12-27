iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB) Position Trimmed by Flagstar Advisors Inc.

Flagstar Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 135,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after acquiring an additional 9,314 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 17,074 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 61.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 25,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 61,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ISCB opened at $54.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.12 and a 1 year high of $54.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.80.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (ISCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Small Cap Extended index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks ISCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

