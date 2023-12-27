iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Sets New 52-Week High at $55.37

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.37 and last traded at $55.28, with a volume of 639389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.93.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.637 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF
About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF
The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.
