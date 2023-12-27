iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Sets New 52-Week High at $55.37

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.37 and last traded at $55.28, with a volume of 639389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.93.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.637 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMXC. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 12,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

