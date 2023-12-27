iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional increased its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 540,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 107,089 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional owned about 0.95% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $14,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 21,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EWG opened at $29.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $24.56 and a 1-year high of $29.74.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.