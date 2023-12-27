iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Holdings Increased by Clarity Financial LLC

Clarity Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.43. 1,023,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,560. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.30. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $165.73. The company has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.