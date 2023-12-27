iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stock Holdings Reduced by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 174,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.4% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of IWR opened at $78.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.88. The stock has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $78.27.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

