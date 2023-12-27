iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Stegner Investment Associates Inc.

Stegner Investment Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 697,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,801 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 41.2% of Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $47,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 39,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 52,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

IVW traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.21. The company had a trading volume of 164,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,322. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.19 and a 12 month high of $75.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.76. The company has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

