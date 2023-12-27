iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,006,000 after purchasing an additional 552,205,503 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,836,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,087,000 after buying an additional 148,117 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,008,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,335,000 after buying an additional 645,147 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,082,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,503,000 after acquiring an additional 108,079 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,268,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,396,000 after acquiring an additional 314,252 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.20. The company had a trading volume of 198,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,408. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $57.19 and a 1-year high of $75.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.76. The firm has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
