iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Holdings Reduced by Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 6.6% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $11,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,195,000 after buying an additional 135,856,748 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,012,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,249,000 after acquiring an additional 259,746 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,042,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,659,000 after acquiring an additional 147,660 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,711,000 after purchasing an additional 133,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,869,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,345,000 after purchasing an additional 819,001 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,470. The firm has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.96 and a 200-day moving average of $160.78. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.56 and a 12 month high of $174.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

