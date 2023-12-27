iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) is CX Institutional’s 5th Largest Position

CX Institutional increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,341 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 1.7% of CX Institutional’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. CX Institutional owned 0.13% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $31,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

IVE stock opened at $173.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.78. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.56 and a 12-month high of $174.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.