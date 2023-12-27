iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Bought by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 82.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,904 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up about 0.9% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 371.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 8,260 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 51,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 152.7% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.56. The company had a trading volume of 77,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,208. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.81 and a 12-month high of $106.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.10.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.