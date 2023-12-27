iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Bought by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 82.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,904 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up about 0.9% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 371.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 8,260 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 51,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 152.7% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.56. The company had a trading volume of 77,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,208. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.81 and a 12-month high of $106.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.10.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- The most upgraded stocks from 2023: buy, sell or hold?
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Buffett keeps buying Occidental Petroleum, should you?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- The truth behind NIO’s 60.0% upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.