iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Clarity Financial LLC

Clarity Financial LLC cut its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,448 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.8% during the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,590,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.81. 487,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,317,802. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $111.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.43.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

