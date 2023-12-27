Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Director Michael W. Dunne Purchases 25,000 Shares

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report) Director Michael W. Dunne bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,255.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Iterum Therapeutics Stock Up 15.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ ITRM traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.00. 200,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,499. Iterum Therapeutics plc has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08.
Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.61. Analysts forecast that Iterum Therapeutics plc will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.
Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.
