Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Director Michael W. Dunne Purchases 25,000 Shares

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report) Director Michael W. Dunne bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,255.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Iterum Therapeutics Stock Up 15.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ITRM traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.00. 200,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,499. Iterum Therapeutics plc has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.61. Analysts forecast that Iterum Therapeutics plc will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Iterum Therapeutics

About Iterum Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Iterum Therapeutics by 199.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 215,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. 3.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

