Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) Senior Officer Sells C$15,600.00 in Stock

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mark Eric Sumner sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$15,600.00.
TSE:IVN opened at C$12.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.66, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 20.86. The firm has a market cap of C$16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.89. Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$9.89 and a 1-year high of C$14.01.
Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.11. Equities research analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. will post 0.543577 EPS for the current year.
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.
