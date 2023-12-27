Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) Senior Officer Sells C$15,600.00 in Stock

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mark Eric Sumner sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$15,600.00.

TSE:IVN opened at C$12.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.66, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 20.86. The firm has a market cap of C$16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.89. Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$9.89 and a 1-year high of C$14.01.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.11. Equities research analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. will post 0.543577 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IVN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.36.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

