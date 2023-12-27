Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Jaguar Health Price Performance
Shares of Jaguar Health stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. Jaguar Health has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $9.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.40.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 370.40% and a negative return on equity of 1,191.67%. The business had revenue of $2.81 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Jaguar Health will post -5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Jaguar Health
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.
