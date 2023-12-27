Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Price Performance

Shares of Jaguar Health stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. Jaguar Health has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $9.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.40.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 370.40% and a negative return on equity of 1,191.67%. The business had revenue of $2.81 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Jaguar Health will post -5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Jaguar Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAGX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 141.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 112,770 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 938,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 208,700 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 152.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 321,795 shares during the period. 12.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

