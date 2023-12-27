Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $410.00

Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 410 ($5.21) and last traded at GBX 410.73 ($5.22), with a volume of 4499 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 420 ($5.34).

Jersey Electricity Trading Down 2.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 420.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 439.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.87, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of £47.81 million, a PE ratio of 1,135.14 and a beta of 0.22.

Jersey Electricity Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a GBX 10.80 ($0.14) dividend. This is a positive change from Jersey Electricity’s previous dividend of $7.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Jersey Electricity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,135.14%.

About Jersey Electricity

Jersey Electricity plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Jersey, the Channel Islands. The company provides energy solutions for domestic and commercial customers looking to switch from fossil-fuel-based energy to clean and low-carbon electricity; and home solutions, including heating systems and hot water, renewable energy, electric transport and related chargers, amenity lighting, air conditioning, and CosyCare maintenance.

