John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) Shares Acquired by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its holdings in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 38.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,932,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,145 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth about $175,812,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth about $174,063,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,626,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 5.0% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,032,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,147,000 after acquiring an additional 49,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

Insider Activity at John Wiley & Sons

In other news, Director David C. Dobson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.92 per share, with a total value of $149,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,033 shares in the company, valued at $389,947.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew S. Kissner bought 16,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $501,961.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,632.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Dobson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.92 per share, with a total value of $149,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,947.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

Shares of John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $32.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $49.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.44.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $492.81 million during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.99%.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

(Free Report)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.