JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) dropped 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.41 and last traded at $38.42. Approximately 148,052 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 544,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on YY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BOCOM International cut JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

JOYY Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.40.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. JOYY had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $567.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.68 million. Equities research analysts expect that JOYY Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of JOYY by 168.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JOYY by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY in the second quarter worth $77,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in JOYY by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in JOYY by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

