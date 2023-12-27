JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB) Stake Raised by Financial Strategies Group Inc.

Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,024,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1,983.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 91,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 87,090 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,599,000. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $477,000.

Shares of JMUB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.06. The stock had a trading volume of 157,014 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.36 and a 200 day moving average of $49.47.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1393 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

