Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Buys 301 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 37.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in ASML were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,466,403,000 after purchasing an additional 56,653 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,155,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,562,311,000 after purchasing an additional 45,007 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,484,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,010,307,000 after purchasing an additional 83,577 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,410,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,022,239,000 after purchasing an additional 36,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 5.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,356,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,949,000 after purchasing an additional 72,259 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $761.59. 233,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $672.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $667.80. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $529.01 and a 52-week high of $771.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.5337 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $795.50.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

