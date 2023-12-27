Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $512,000 Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lessened its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Sanofi by 7.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Sanofi by 25.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNY shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.52. 372,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,903. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.31. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $42.63 and a twelve month high of $57.82.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

