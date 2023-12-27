Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $874,000 Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,583 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 29,965 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in Intel by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of INTC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.64. 22,284,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,819,645. The company has a market cap of $213.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.25, a P/E/G ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.95. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.31 and its 200-day moving average is $37.16.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on INTC. Mizuho raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC raised shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.97.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

