Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Lowers Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,952 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth about $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 2,142.9% during the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new stake in American Express in the second quarter worth $49,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AXP stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.44. The stock had a trading volume of 318,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $186.82.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies upgraded shares of American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays began coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.78.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

