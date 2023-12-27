Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Lowers Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.7% during the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 6.3% during the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Up 0.3 %

Comcast stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,828,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,755,453. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.56 and a 200-day moving average of $43.45. The stock has a market cap of $177.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.53 and a one year high of $47.46.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.96.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

