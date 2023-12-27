Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Purchases 420 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of BCE during the second quarter worth approximately $1,543,572,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in BCE by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661,300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of BCE by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,114,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,624 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter worth $117,492,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 4,560.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,758,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,380 shares in the last quarter. 42.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $38.94. The stock had a trading volume of 617,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,791. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.96 and a 200-day moving average of $40.93. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.38. The company has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. BCE had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6969 per share. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 156.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BCE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

