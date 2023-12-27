Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Raises Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,547,000 after buying an additional 22,218 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,413,000 after buying an additional 13,717 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.8% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 66,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $170.22. The stock had a trading volume of 672,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $146.17 and a 12-month high of $171.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.27.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.