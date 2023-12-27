Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Reduces Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management decreased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,146,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,731,000 after acquiring an additional 86,801 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,171,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,207 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,192 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,103,000 after buying an additional 307,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 41.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,340,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,073,000 after buying an additional 2,161,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AEP stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $80.64. 420,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,108,710. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.96. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $98.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.46.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

