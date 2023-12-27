Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Reduces Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises about 0.7% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $753,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $37,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 950.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.70. 784,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,320,167. The company has a market cap of $145.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.35. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

