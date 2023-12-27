Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 11,934 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,934 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises 4.0% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management owned about 0.24% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $13,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 749.3% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 65,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 58,043 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.5% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,768,000. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,342,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,643. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $35.67 and a one year high of $41.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.64.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.