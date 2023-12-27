Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 3,524 Shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,524 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management owned approximately 0.16% of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 32.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,714 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 12,698 shares in the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 3.4% during the second quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 3.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 141,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 33.5% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 26,791 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 17.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MUA traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.55. 73,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,452. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $11.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.0019 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

