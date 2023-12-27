Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 601 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management reduced its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,086,641,000 after purchasing an additional 63,358,143 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,149,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $883,679,000 after purchasing an additional 686,381 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 6.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 23,515,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $767,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,750,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $649,796,000 after acquiring an additional 136,216 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Williams Companies by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.15. The company had a trading volume of 766,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,745,440. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $37.45. The stock has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.23.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMB. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

