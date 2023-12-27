Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Trims Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management cut its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.5% in the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 77,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after buying an additional 7,366 shares in the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $2,452,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.2% in the third quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.3% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 45.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $51.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,360,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,287,557. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $48.25 and a 52-week high of $75.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $104.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 3,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.88.

Read Our Latest Report on BMY

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.