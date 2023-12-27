Kistos (LON:KIST) Sets New 52-Week Low at $162.00

Kistos Holdings Plc (LON:KIST – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 162 ($2.06) and last traded at GBX 163 ($2.07), with a volume of 122518 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 165 ($2.10).

Kistos Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.20. The company has a market cap of £135.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1,164.29 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 189.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 219.67.

Kistos Company Profile

Kistos Holdings Plc, an independent energy company, focuses on development and production opportunities across natural gas basins and energy generation projects in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands. The company's assets include interests in Dutch and the U.K. North Sea, and onshore Netherlands.

Featured Stories

