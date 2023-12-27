Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 39.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,408 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,547.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.91 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $82.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.13.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2597 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

