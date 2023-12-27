Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Richelieu Gestion SA boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA now owns 84,358 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 411.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,918 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 13,472 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 15,855 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total value of $571,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,190,051.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total value of $571,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,190,051.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 231,390 shares of company stock valued at $17,740,743. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MU opened at $87.06 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.52 and a 52 week high of $87.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.00.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -7.32%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.