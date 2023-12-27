Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 201 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $222.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.26. The firm has a market cap of $128.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LOW. TheStreet cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.21.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

