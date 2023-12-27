Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 278 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,896,000 after buying an additional 1,904,985 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 426.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,203,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,767,000 after buying an additional 975,012 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $351,143,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 586.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,097,000 after purchasing an additional 315,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,320,030,000 after purchasing an additional 264,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $450.18 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $508.10. The company has a market cap of $111.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $447.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $444.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 46.04%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

