Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 354 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 3.7% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Stryker by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 400,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $114,412,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Stryker by 28.8% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 30,422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,281,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% during the second quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in Stryker by 0.5% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 13,720 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,330,498.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,330,498.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $299.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $283.88 and a 200 day moving average of $284.91. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $241.26 and a 1 year high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.90.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

