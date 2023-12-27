Lam Group Inc. Has $3.97 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Lam Group Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 3.9% of Lam Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Lam Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.78. 35,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,304. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $99.03 and a one year high of $116.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.35. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.